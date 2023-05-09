ST. LOUIS – Popular weight loss drugs can be expensive and come with unwanted side effects.

Dr. Jim Loomis, the medical director for the Center of Plant-Based Living, says there is a safer and better way to get the results wanted. He, along with the STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, showed how to effectively lose weight and keep it off for good!

Be sure to sign up for their Plant Based 101 class Wednesday night at the shop, starting at 6;00 p.m.!

Cpbl-stl.com/classes-and-programs

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

314-394-2063

Cpbl-stl.com