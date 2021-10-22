West End Grill offers a new take on ‘dinner and a show’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With the adjoining Gaslight Theater, West End Grill and Pub is a place to nourish the mind, replenish the body and nurture the soul. Owner Will Roth dropped by to show off some of the most popular items from the menu.

A popular pick includes the pepper steak au poivre, a black peppercorn-encrusted top sirloin steak with brandy mustard cream, red-skinned mashed potatoes, and green beans. Additional highlights have included French onion soup, as well as a butternut squash ravioli with sage brown butter, arugula, pomegranate, manchego cheese and toasted hazelnut.

For a full look at their menu visit them online at WestEndGrillandPub.com

West End Grill and Pub

354 North Boyle

St. Louis, Missouri

(314) 531-4607