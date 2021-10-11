What to expect from this year’s St. Louis County Greekfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Who’s up for some Opa! Here’s your chance to pick it up curbside.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is getting ready for a new version of the St. Louis County Greek Festival. The Greek festival is once again utilizing online ordering and curbside-only pickup for 2021. Orders can be placed on the festival’s website.
As a bonus, we also have a recipe for you to make your own Baklava.
Baklava recipe:
Oven: 375 degrees
Yield: 15″ x 18″ pan (100 pieces)
2 lbs. shelled walnuts or pecans
3/4 cup sugar
4 tsp cinnamon
2 lbs. sweet butter, melted
2 pounds phyllo
Syrup:
4 cups sugar
3 cups water
1/2 cup honey
1 stick cinnamon
1/2 lemon juice
Mix nuts, sugar and cinnamon together and put aside.
- Grease pan well with melted butter.
- Lay out six pastry sheets in pan, one at a time, buttering each one.
- Sprinkle with nut mixture.
- Repeat this process until you have six sheets left on top.
- Place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes.
- Remove and cut into diamond shapes.
- Place a clove in middle of each piece.
- Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.
- Then, reduce heat to 350 and bake an additional30 minutes.
- Cool. Prepare syrup by boiling all ingredients together for 15-20 minutes. Pour hot syrup over cooled baklava.