What to expect from this year’s St. Louis County Greekfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Who’s up for some Opa! Here’s your chance to pick it up curbside.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is getting ready for a new version of the St. Louis County Greek Festival. The Greek festival is once again utilizing online ordering and curbside-only pickup for 2021. Orders can be placed on the festival’s website.



As a bonus, we also have a recipe for you to make your own Baklava.



Baklava recipe:

Oven: 375 degrees

Yield: 15″ x 18″ pan (100 pieces)



2 lbs. shelled walnuts or pecans

3/4 cup sugar

4 tsp cinnamon

2 lbs. sweet butter, melted

2 pounds phyllo



Syrup:

4 cups sugar

3 cups water

1/2 cup honey

1 stick cinnamon

1/2 lemon juice



Mix nuts, sugar and cinnamon together and put aside.

Grease pan well with melted butter.

Lay out six pastry sheets in pan, one at a time, buttering each one.

Sprinkle with nut mixture.

Repeat this process until you have six sheets left on top.

Place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

Remove and cut into diamond shapes.

Place a clove in middle of each piece.

Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.

Then, reduce heat to 350 and bake an additional30 minutes.

Cool. Prepare syrup by boiling all ingredients together for 15-20 minutes. Pour hot syrup over cooled baklava.