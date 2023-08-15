ST. LOUIS – What’s on tap at 2nd Shift Brewing?
It does not matter because you will love all the beers and food you can get at the brewery. See what’s happening for Oktoberfest, and be sure to get to one of their trivia nights!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – What’s on tap at 2nd Shift Brewing?
It does not matter because you will love all the beers and food you can get at the brewery. See what’s happening for Oktoberfest, and be sure to get to one of their trivia nights!