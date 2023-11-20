ST. LOUIS – In the age of toxins and chemicals, it’s important to get the cleanest food that we can.

‘Known & Grown STL’ is a website where we can find farmers and businesses dedicated to not using harmful chemicals and raising animals in a humane way. Need organic eggs? How about a head of lettuce that is pesticide-free?

Or meat from a happy cow and eggs from chickens that are not couped up? All this is important because we are as healthy as the plants or animals that we consume.

Visit KnownandGrownSTL.org to find your nearest locally owned and operated farmer or business