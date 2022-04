ST. LOUIS – Which Wich can make any type of sandwich and it’s always fresh and to your liking. They made a sandwich with Chelsea today. Plus, if you order a crypto box today, you will get $10 in crypto-currency. But if you can’t make it today, visit them tomorrow because it is the first day of The University City Restaurant Week. Loop-a-licious is happening April 30th to May 7th!

Loop-a-licious April 30th to May 7th

UniversityCityLoop.com

WhichWich.com