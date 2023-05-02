ST. LOUIS – Don’t let Cinco de Mayo take you off the healthy track to where it’s Cinco de Julio.

The STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan gave her recipe that tastes just like the Cheezy Whiz we all grew up eating.

She and Chelsea made their own plate of nachos just in time for Friday’s celebrations. Also, don’t miss Caryn’s next class with Dr. Jim Loomis. Together, they cover plant-based living 101 on May 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cpbl-stl.com/classes-and-programs

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

314-394-2063

Cpbl-stl.com