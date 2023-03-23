ST. LOUIS – Oyster shuckers from the West and East Coasts are facing off Thursday on Studio STL.

These professional shuckers taught Chelsea how to shuck oysters. They are in the STL for Schlafly’s Stout and Oyster Festival, which has 80,000 oysters, 20 professional shuckers, and over 10 stouts on tap.

Plus, enjoy live music and Schlafly’s full menu, just in case oysters are not your jam.

Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival

2100 Locust Street

Friday, March 24 5 .p.m to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Schlafly.com/events/stoutoyster/