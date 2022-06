ST. LOUIS — Advanced Sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson kicks off June with three big holidays in the wine world. First, we Rose all day on June 11, then there’s a whole week dedicated to Prosecco, followed by Chenin Blanc day on June 20. She goes through each day, showing us the best wines for each occasion and why Chenin Blanc is such a versatile wine! Wanda does classes, parties, events, and group tastings.

