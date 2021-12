ST. LOUIS – When wine blogger Megan Greco came in with something called a Coravin, we went “wait- what?!”

Well, this little wonder extends the life of your favorite bottle of wine for days! Cheers to us! She also showed us this cool-looking decanter and explained why we need to pour out or wines from it.

Keep calm and let’s pour on!

IfYouPourItTheyWillCome.com