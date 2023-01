ST. LOUIS – It’s not exactly all or nothing when doing a dry January.

Wine blogger, Megan Greco brought in her favorite wines is you want to do a dryish January. She went over how many calories and the sugar amount in a glass of wine. You can still have your wine and drink it too!

Megan Greco

STL Wine & Spirits Blogger

@ifyoupourit

https://www.ifyoupourittheywillcome.com/