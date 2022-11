ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7.

Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.

VinBev.net

Instagram: VinDiva7

Facebook: Wanda Cole-Nicholson, Sommelier