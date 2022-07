ST. LOUIS – July 14 is Bastille Day in France, one of the most celebrated events in their country.

Wednesday’s advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, took us through some French history and how the French wines played a role in developing the American wines we enjoy today. Mangez bien, riez souvent, aimez beaucoup – Eat well, laugh often and love a lot!

