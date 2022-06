ST. LOUIS – Raise a glass to the achievements of African Americans in the wine industry.

Wanda Cole-Nicholson stopped by and spoke about how people of color are getting greater access in the industry to starting their own businesses and wineries, while also winning awards, and becoming advanced sommeliers – just look at Wanda.

