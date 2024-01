FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two things with Sugarfire Florissant, which opened at the start of this year.

One, it’s woman-owned and operated and two, it’s the first Sugarfire location in North County. On Wednesday, hear from the co-owners and why they love being in the BBQ business.

There’s also a ribbon cutting next week on January 16 at their new shop.

Find them at SugarfireSmokehouse.com

They are located at 1290 N. Hwy. 67 in Florissant, MO 63031