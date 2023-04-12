ST. LOUIS – When a winery opens and serves food, it’s game on!

We have Chef Chris Graziose, the chef behind the menu at City Winery at The City Foundry. See the wines put into all the sauces, glazes, and pairings.

Eat, drink, and be happy in a beautiful setting and take advantage of this weather by dining on the patio. Plus, you don’t want to miss the many talented musicians taking the stage.

City Winery is also one of the most environmentally efficient businesses, see how they became so earth-friendly.

CityWinery.com