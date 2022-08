ST. LOUIS — Happy Hour starts at Noon this fine Thursday. We have Naked Spirits on our Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

They are the only rum-only distillery in Missouri. Today they show host Chelsea Haynes their version of the “Beach Water” drink and a Gooey Butter Cake Rum Martini!

Plus, you will find an actual gooey butter cake in area Schnucks stores! NakedSpirits.com