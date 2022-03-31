ST. LOUIS – Whoop, whoop! Let’s hear it for Mellve Shahid Sr., founder and president of The Empowerment Network. He’s been cancer-free for 15 years and wants us to help him mark this great milestone. Mellve had prostate cancer and created The Empowerment Network to help other patients and survivors battle the disease. Mellve says he would appreciate everyone to donate $15; one dollar each year he’s been cancer-free.

