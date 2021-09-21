Four Seasons Country Club

LIBERTY, Mo. – A woman from Warsaw charged in the 2012 death of her husband was found guilty today (9/21/21) of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Viola Bowman, 60, is to be sentenced in November after she was found guilty of shooting her husband Albert Bowman to death on Nov. 7, 2012, at their home in Clay County. She told investigators at the time she had left the house to go for dessert and found her husband dead when she returned home.