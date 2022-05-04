ST. LOUIS – When two guys started experimenting with home beer brewing, there were more bad batches than good, but the seeds of a brewing business were planted. They just needed some time to bear fruit.

The two men met at their church’s bible study. They both love to brew beer. They love to share it with others, along with a message of fun, fellowship and faith.

Today we have the gift of hospitality. We invite you to Be Our Guest at Good News Brewing.

Buy a $50 gift certificate for $25 at Fox2NowBeOurGuest.com.