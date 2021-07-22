FOX 2’s new lifestyle show to premiere in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new live and local lifestyle show called Studio STL will premiere on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The one-hour show, hosted by Chelsea Haynes, will air weekdays at noon. It will help viewers discover St. Louis in a whole new way and focus on the people, places, and personalities that make the city great.

“We are excited to bring this fast-paced, festive hour to St. Louis viewers on both sides of the river,” said Kurt Krueger, Vice President and General Manager, KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11. “Viewers who spend their lunch hour with Studio STL can expect entertainment, live music, local businesses, food, fashion, trending topics, health & wellness, and fun.”

Haynes comes to St. Louis from WATE-TV, Nexstar’s television station in Knoxville, where she was the reporter and alternate co-host of Living East Tennessee.

“I spent many weekends in St. Louis when I was at the University of Missouri, Columbia and since moving here in May, I haven’t stopped exploring the region for a second,” said Haynes. “There is so much this city has to offer, I look forward to showcasing all of it!”

A live video stream of Studio STL will also be available on this website and on the FOX 2 App.

