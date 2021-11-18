Fresh Thyme Market opens flagship store in Midtown

It’s big, beautiful, and oh-so-bountiful with thousands of great things to eat and cook. Fresh Thyme just finished their flagship store at the City Foundry right in the heart of St. Louis. Fresh Thyme built its store in the middle of a food desert and committed to finding and stocking local products from local vendors.

Fred Domke, president of Bridge Bread, told us you will find some of their bread in the store. Bridge Bread employs people who are experiencing homelessness and helps give them marketable skills and reliable employment. It’s a good time to Fresh Thyme.

Fresh Thyme

3701 Foundry Way

Suite 201

St. Louis, Mo. 63110