From waffles to wearable gifts, the Saint Louis Galleria has everything to put under the tree to make for a perfect Christmas morning.

Who gets waffles? Uh, we do, because we gifted ourselves with a waffle maker from Macy’s.

Then there’s everything nice with every kind of spice, that’s what stylist Brittany Willams says we’re made of when we get gifts from some of the area’s unique shops.