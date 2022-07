ST. LOUIS – There is nothing like a nighttime bike ride.

Well, now you can get that same feeling at StarCycle. It’s a spin class but done by candlelight. How fun is that? StarCycle is located in Des Peres and it’s opening from July 21 to 24.

Clients get 50% off their first month of founding membership, so why not try it out? It’s nighttime cycling without all the bugs, cars, and potholes. Now that’s a relaxing way to get in a great workout.

StarCycle Des Peres

Grand Opening July 21st to 24th

StarCycleRide.com