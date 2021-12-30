Get Out Along the St. Vincent Greenway

We paid a visit to St. Vincent Greenway where we explored the two sections of the Greenway. One stretches from the University of Missouri St. Louis Campus, through St. Vincent County Park, to St. Charles Rock Road.

The southern section stretches from Trojan Park to Forest Park at the Missouri History Museum. Construction is underway that will eventually close the gap between the northern and southern sections of St. Vincent Greenway, making it possible to walk or ride a bike on a continuous paved path all the way from Forest Park to the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus!

Visit the Great Rivers Greenway website for information on how to explore the Greenways!