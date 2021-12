ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With the growing prevalence of the omicron variant in the region, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health says the number of COVID-19 cases will likely increase over the next couple of weeks, and county leadership is again advising residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said 979 COVID cases were reported in the county on Wednesday, Dec. 22, a number not seen since Nov. 2020. As of Monday, the county is averaging 661 newly reported cases over the last 7 days.