ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A Bellefontaine Neighbors man received two consecutive life sentences Wednesday for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her father.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Chicory Griffin tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend from a car on Feb. 29 and again on Mar. 17, 2020. In the second shooting incident, Griffin shot at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her father. The woman’s father was wounded and left paralyzed.