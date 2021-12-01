Get your season pass to enjoy eagle watching and more at Aerie’s Winery and Resort in Grafton

What’s nice about the St. Louis region is that if you drive 60 minutes in any direction there are cool places to visit and fun things to do. That’s the case at Aerie’s Winery in Grafton. Soon it will be eagle watching season and Aerie’s offers weekday eagle tours starting this month through February.

There’s also Grafton Sky Tour with an enclosed gondola car to see incredible views. Their season passes and gift cards are on sale now for dining, zipline, gondola rides, and the “Best View in the Midwest.” Now that’s self-care!