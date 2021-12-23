Getting down to the bones – Learn more about the T-Rex at the Saint Louis Science Center

Go more than skin deep and get down to the bones and genealogy of the great Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Saint Louis Science Center. It’s all part of their Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, opening this weekend. For tickets visit slsc.org.
