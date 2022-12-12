Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category. Fredman shows us how to make challah this holiday season. After you make the challah, look into their many workshops to get up your baking game. They are fun, easy to follow, and inspiring!
