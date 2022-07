ST. LOUIS – What is a social wellness check and why do we need it?

We talk with Author Justin Crawford and started the House of Routine. Justin teaches and coaches people on building healthy, nurturing, and supportive relationships. In a world that has gotten used to connecting via a screen, he helps people foster a more genuine connection with others, and that in turn builds a better community for everyone.

Justin Crawford, Wellness Contributor

TheHouseofRoutine.com