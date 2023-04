ST. LOUIS – From child’s pose to a tree pose, you can do all the flows at the Yoga & Fitness Festival STL at Tower Grove Park on May 7.

Wednesday we did a flow with the festival organizer, Cherelle Marshall from Expressions4u. She took Chelsea through some great yoga flows, and we are all feeling relaxed and recharged!

Eventbrite.com

Yoga & Wellness Festival STL

May 7 in Tower Grove Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Expressions4u.org