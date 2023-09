ST. LOUIS – PROMO is Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, there is a big event called URBANAIRE! It will be in the Cortex Innovation Community from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Enjoy music from KD Lang, Ahna Schoenhoff and DJ Jillian, along with drinks from 4 Hands Brewing and food from a variety of local restaurants!

URBANAIRE.org