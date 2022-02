Make your voice and ideas known! Great Rivers Greenway, your regional park and trail agency, wants to know: “where should the greenways go next?” As part of their strategic planning process, they want to hear from you! Visit greenwayplan.org to learn more and take their quick survey. These are your sales tax dollars at work- so let your voice be heard.

Plus you will be automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to the grocery store of your choice! The survey closes on February 6!