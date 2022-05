ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is National Shrimp Day, and we want to get you ahead on the party.

Chef Daniel Poss showed us how Juniper, which specializes in southern food, makes their shrimp and grits dish. See the art of making a good dish with shrimp from one of the best chefs in St. Louis.

Junipereats.com

Juniper at 4101 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108