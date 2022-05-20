DELLWOOD, Mo. – Leon Calvin Boxing Gym is gearing up for their upcoming fight on May 28 at the Dellwood Recreation Center.

The gym packs a powerful punch for positivity in the community by holding arts and crafts, community clean-up days, parties for the kids, and even tutoring. This nonprofit gym is so involved in the lives of the people that walk through its doors.

Second Annual Guns Down, Gloves Up Stop the Violence Show

Dellwood Recreation Center

10266 W. Florissant Avenue in Dellwood

May 28 (Doors Open at 6 p.m.)

Iceboxing.com