Giving a one-two punch for those who take all the punches for us. Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses is returning to the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It benefits the families of first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty. Lauren Ziegler, the team captain for the firefighters, stopped by to talk about what Backstoppers means to the first responder community. Tickets are still available.
Guns ‘N Hoses on Nov. 24 benefits Backstoppers
