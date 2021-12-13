Haefner Law Office goes through the benefits of an uncontested divorce

The Haefner Law Office said they would rather see uncontested divorces. Family law attorney Mark Haefner says uncontested divorce saves time, money, and stress. But if not all parties agree on everything, the Haefner Law Office specializes in mediation, which most law firms do not specialize in. To learn more about the process or how to prepare for the divorce, go to FlatRateDivorces.com. Download free documents and get a free copy of the book, “Exit Strategy,” which takes the mystery out of the process.

