Haefner Law Office goes through the benefits of an uncontested divorce

COOL VALLEY, Mo. - The leader of one St. Louis County community says that he wants to give $1,000 in Bitcoin to every Cool Valley household. Mayor Jayson Stewart recently tweeted, "I want to mine #bitcoin for the residents of my town. They deserve it."

There are just over 1,100 people who live in the community located along I-70 near the University of Missouri St. Louis. In April 2020 139 of them voted Stewart into office. In 2019 the median income for people living in the area was around $23,000 with a 21% poverty rate.