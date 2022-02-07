Haefner Law Office educates clients about a flat rate divorce

The Haefner Law Office guides and educates their clients through the divorce process. Family law attorney Mark Haefner says the Haefner Law Office knows the ins and outs of the process.

They can help you with child credits and make sure you take the deductions that are due to you.

Haefner Law Office really does care for their clients and knows the stress everyone is under. They are here to help. To learn more about the process or how to prepare for the divorce go to FlatRateDivorces.com. Download free documents and get a free copy of the book, “Exit Strategy,” which takes the mystery out of the process.