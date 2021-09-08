ST. LOUIS – There are two things you’ll learn about St. Louis: it’s filled with lots of creative artists, writers, actors, and filmmakers; and it has a haunted past.
Franki Cambeletta, the owner of Shift Films and the host of Haunted Garage Podcast, is here to us how the two are coming together next month. He is hosting the Haunted Garage Film Festival on October 22 and 23, at the Gaslight Theater, (358 N. Boyle Avenue.) Tickets cost $25 for the entire festival. You can find more information or purchase tickets online at ShiftFilms.com
Haunted Garage Film Festival
