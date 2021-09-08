Haunted Garage Film Festival

Studio STL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – There are two things you’ll learn about St. Louis: it’s filled with lots of creative artists, writers, actors, and filmmakers; and it has a haunted past.

Franki Cambeletta, the owner of Shift Films and the host of Haunted Garage Podcast, is here to us how the two are coming together next month. He is hosting the Haunted Garage Film Festival on October 22 and 23, at the Gaslight Theater, (358 N. Boyle Avenue.) Tickets cost $25 for the entire festival. You can find more information or purchase tickets online at ShiftFilms.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News