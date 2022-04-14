Lisa Nolan is under 30 but has experienced loss that most people go through in their 50s. When Lisa was 15, her father passed away; several years later, her mother died in a car accident. Lisa and her two siblings were left to pick up the pieces of their lives. Lisa says her life unraveled, and she was not comfortable in her grief. Through the process of healing, she started HealingSheGotFaith, an organization that helps others through their hard times.



