ST. LOUIS – Owner and founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, started the Doc and Chef series on YouTube this past year.

Well, to further her message of healthy living, the series will now air three times each week on the AH! Television Network. On Tuesday, the founder of AH! TV, Andre Holman spoke about the network and why he’d added the Doc and Chef series!

CPBL-STL.com