ST. LOUIS – The STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, launched her best new-year health tips.

Fiber is on the menu and Caryn talks about what is best – whole food or fiber supplements? Plus, attend one of Caryn’s classes at the center for plant-based living this month!

Catch the free plant-based coaching masterclass on January 8 and then on January 25, there is the ‘Back to Basics’ class.

Cpbl-stl.com