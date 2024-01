ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – January is National Hot Tea Month and thank goodness!

The owner of Cheryl’s Herbs in Maplewood, Tiffany Jones, is brewing up her favorite three herbal teas. Did you know they can be made into mocktails if you are doing a dry January?

Coming up on January 25 at 6:00 p.m. is a liver cleanse class. See how to love your liver a little more this month with medicinal herbal teas!

CherylsHerbs.com