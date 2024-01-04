Little equipment is needed to get in the greatest shape of your life. All you need are some hiking boots, some layers of clothing and water! We are talking about taking a hike through the woods or even Forest Park. It’s called forest bathing and we have an expert on today to show us how to get started and why we will want to keep going! There is a free guide to help you along the way and even a meet up group!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction