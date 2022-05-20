ST. LOUIS – If you go to one of Todd Oliver’s shows, it truly will be one of the funniest nights of your life.
Todd got interested in being a ventriloquist at age 10. That has blossomed into a successful career. He’s been performing in Branson and Nashville. He even went far in the competitive show, “America’s Got Talent.”
He and his real-life dog just stun crowds because Irving is a real dog with a no-nonsense, sense of humor! Plus, you can take the kids and grandkids, Todd and Irving make sure it’s a family show.
Todd Oliver and His Dog Irving
Gaslight Theater
358 North Boyle Ave. in Central West End
Ticketmaster.com