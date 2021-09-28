Historic Shaw Art Fair is back this weekend in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association (SNIA) has hosted the very popular Shaw Art Fair each fall since 1993. The premier fine art fair in St. Louis city features 130 artists and includes food, music, the school’s art gallery, and great art! It’s located on the beautiful tree-lined parkway of Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue across from the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Artwork includes ceramics, digital art, drawing and pastels, fiber art, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and woodwork.
Contact info
Shaw Art Fair
ShawArtFair.org
Facebook.com/historic.shaw.art.fair
314-771-3101