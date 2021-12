TANEY COUNTY, Mo. - Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there? Well, the answer was a mystery to us until the U.S. Postal Service called.

A Reddit thread titled The Curious Case of Lead Hill, Missouri was posted in November. The author asked why, "A town in Missouri, with no population, with no map to define the geographic area in Missouri's Ozark Timeshare Trap seems a little sus."