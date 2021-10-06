How “Black People Who Hike” is removing barriers to the outdoors for African Americans

ST. LOUIS – With the help of friends, Debbie Njai began to explore the world around here, looking for an outdoor experience. Soon she was on her first hike at Castlewood State Park in Ballwin. Today on the show, she told us that hike was exactly what she needed. The beauty of the park provided therapy, and so Njai began hiking every Sunday for the next 40 weeks. Soon, Njai began a group on social media that has grown quickly. Her group is called Black People Who Hike, and if you would like to learn more, visit them on Instagram and get involved.