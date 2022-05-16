Owner and creator of the Chocolate Rooster, Erica Miller, says she took a cooking class and realized she could stuff cupcakes with buttercream dipped in ganache. It held up to kids and her daughter, who came up with the name The Chocolate Rooster. Over the course of 11 years, the recipe and baking vessel have been perfected, so much that Erica made 250 cupcakes for the New Melle Country Market in St. Charles County. Erica sold out of those cupcakes in an hour. Learn where you can try these totally-tasty creations!

TheChocolateRooster.com

Facebook: The Chocolate Rooster

Instagram: the_chocolate_rooster